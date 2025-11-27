Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to get MRI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left the court early during Wednesday’s 104-100 NBA Cup loss to the Houston Rockets after sustaining a right quad contusion.

Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI to assess the injury, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed relief that the injury involved Curry’s quad rather than his ankle or knee, saying, “When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee.”

Curry’s injury occurred after a collision with Amen Thompson, who drove his shoulder into Curry’s chest during a drive to the basket, and a screen by Alperen Şengün that left the four-time champion guard limping.

Curry was in clear discomfort during the latter stages of the contest and he left the bench and headed back to the locker room with 35 seconds left to play. Curry had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors in 33 minutes.

