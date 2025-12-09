+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 9, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Alexander Dugin, the ideologist behind "Russian World," according to the British government website.

The justification states that he is involved in destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, participated in, provided support for, or promoted policies that threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The sanctions imposed consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban, and restrictions on trust services.

In addition to Dugin, former employee of the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense Mikhail Zvinchuk and his Telegram channel “Rybar” were also subject to British sanctions.

Other organizations targeted by the UK include the Russian Foundation for Support and Protection of Compatriots Abroad, the Center for Geopolitical Expertise, and the pro-Russian websites Golos and Euromore.

Earlier, the United Kingdom announced a new, “strongest” package of sanctions against Russia , targeting the energy sector, in particular against oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.

As a reminder, on September 12, the UK government announced another expansion of sanctions against Russia . The updated list added 30 new names and organizations, and introduced 70 new restrictions.

News.Az