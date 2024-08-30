Great Britain wins four gold medals on day two of Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

On an exceptional second day at the Paris Paralympics, Tully Kearney won her second gold medal, while Maisie Summers-Newton, Jaco van Gass, and Lizzi Jordan also achieved victories for Great Britain, News.Az reports citing BBC .

Just 24 hours after Kearney picked up swimming gold in the S5 200m freestyle, she returned to the pool to successfully defend her 100m freestyle title.Paralympic and world champion Maisie Summers-Newton then retained her crown in the women’s SM6 200m individual medley at La Defense Arena.Earlier, ParalympicsGB claimed six medals in the velodrome, with Van Gass winning the first British gold on the track with victory over team-mate Finlay Graham in the men’s 3000m individual pursuit final.Jordan also topped the podium with her pilot Dannielle Khan in the women’s B 1,000m time trial, while Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl took the bronze.Blaine Hunt, who sported a magnificent handlebar moustache, had started the medal rush with silver in the men’s C4-5 1,000m time trial, while Matthew Robertson won men's C2 3,000m individual pursuit bronze.

