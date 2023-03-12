Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was brilliant leader on world scale: Albanian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders can be important for society, for their countries or regions. However, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was a brilliant leader on a world scale, said President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj as he addressed a panel meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az.

Noting that the two countries have a similar history, Bajram Begaj said that Azerbaijan and Albania suffered from the totalitarian regime during the Soviet era.

The President of Albania underlined that the two countries have successfully overcome ethnic conflicts and economic difficulties, and are rapidly developing today.

“As a result of the strategy laid by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and his far-sighted policy, Azerbaijan successfully overcame difficulties and the foundation of a happy future was laid. Our countries contribute to regional and global peace with important projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor.”

News.Az