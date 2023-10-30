Great Return: Azerbaijan has relocated nearly 3,200 former IDPs to liberated territories so far

Within the framework of the Great Return program, to date, as many as 3,188 former IDPs have been relocated to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

This was announced at a board meeting of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs, News.Az reports.

The board discussed measures aimed at organizing the process of relocation of former IDPs to the territories liberated from occupation, the situation with the provision of public utilities, preparation for the autumn-winter season and other topical issues.

As a result of the meeting, the necessary decisions were made and appropriate instructions were given.

The main objective of the First State Program of the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, approved by the head of state in November 2022, is to accelerate the creation of public utilities and social infrastructure, construction of housing, development of production and creation of new jobs for the rapid return of the citizens of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

Particularly, about 3,500 flats and individual houses are planned to be built in the liberated territories by 2027, where 34,500 families of formerly displaced persons will be settled in stages.

