President Aliyev meets Turkish top prosecutor to discuss expanding cooperation - PHOTO

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General at Türkiye’s Supreme Court of Appeal, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss prospects for further developing bilateral relations.

Şentürk expressed his gratitude for the meeting and said he was honoured to meet the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to President Aliyev. Aliyev thanked him and asked that his own greetings be passed on to Erdoğan.

During the meeting, the sides praised the successful development of bilateral relations across all areas, underpinned by the principles of brotherhood and strategic alliance. They noted that few countries in the world share such close ties as Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The discussion also highlighted effective cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries. In this context, the sides pointed to their productive collaboration within the Organisation of Turkic States and emphasised the importance of further expanding the exchange of experience.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az