Baku accident: child-driven car kills woman - PHOTO

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A tragic road accident in Baku’s Xatai district has left one woman dead and another injured after two unsupervised children accidentally set a parked vehicle in motion.



Authorities said the incident occurred when a resident of the district left his VAZ-branded car parked outside his home on a steep slope with the doors left open. At that time, his 6- and 7-year-old children entered the vehicle and interfered with the gear shift mechanism, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s State Traffic Police Department.

As a result, the car began to roll downhill. Although the children managed to exit the vehicle, it continued moving and struck two women who were standing in its path. One pedestrian died at the scene, while the other sustained injuries.

Officials stressed that the tragedy could have been prevented if basic vehicle safety measures had been followed. They noted that drivers are required to engage the parking brake, turn the wheels toward a safe direction on inclines, and ensure that vehicles are securely locked when left unattended.

The State Traffic Police emphasized that failure to comply with parking safety rules can lead to severe and irreversible consequences, urging drivers to exercise greater responsibility, especially when leaving vehicles in residential areas or sloped terrain.

The incident has renewed public attention on child safety around vehicles and the importance of strict adherence to road safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

News.Az