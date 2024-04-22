Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to liberated Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today launched the next stage of relocating residents to the city of Fuzuli, sending another group of residents, consisting of 172 people (39 families), News.Az reports.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 705 families (2,689 people) have so far been resettled in the city of Fuzuli.

News.Az