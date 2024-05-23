Great Return: Azerbaijan will relocate another group of former IDPs to Sus village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues implementing the First State Program of Great Return, aimed at the relocation of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

Another 39 families (140 people) will be resettled in the village of Sus, Lachin district on May 24, News.Az reports.As many as 75 former IDPs have already been relocated to the village of Sus as part of the Great Return program.The main objective of the First State Programme of the Great Return to the liberated Azerbaijani territories, approved by the president in November 2022, is to accelerate the creation of public utilities and social infrastructure, construction of housing, development of production and creation of new jobs for the rapid return of citizens of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.About 3,500 flats and houses are planned to be built in the liberated territories by 2027, in which 34,500 families will be gradually settled.

News.Az