Yandex metrika counter

Greater Manchester hospitals placed on lockdown following synagogue attack

  • World
  • Share
Greater Manchester hospitals placed on lockdown following synagogue attack
Photo: AFP

Several hospitals in Greater Manchester have been placed on lockdown following the synagogue attack in Crumpsall.

An internal note shared by the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) NHS Foundation Trust and seen by the Manchester Evening News said all of its sites “have been asked to immediately lock down” following the declaration of a major incident,” News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

NCA hospitals include:

  • Salford Royal
  • Fairfield General
  • Rochdale Infirmary
  • Royal Oldham

Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership, which represents NHS and care organisations in the area, urged people to only attend A&E across if their condition is life-threatening.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      