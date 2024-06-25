- News
- Synagogue Attack
Tag:
Synagogue Attack
-
British police have charged a 45-year-old man with arson with intent to endanger life following an attack on a former synagogue in east London last week, according to authorities.12 May 2026-11:40
-
-
The teenager, a British national from Brent, north-west London, who has not been named because of his age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 21.He pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life.22 Apr 2026-10:59
-
-
British police have arrested two people in connection with an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in a north London suburb – the latest in a string of suspected antisemitic crimes in recent weeks.16 Apr 2026-12:29
-
-
A historic synagogue belonging to Tehran’s Jewish community has been destroyed in a pre-dawn airstrike carried out by the United States and Israel, Iranian officials and community representatives have said.07 Apr 2026-16:42
-
-
-
-
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has visited the scene of the Manchester synagogue attack.03 Oct 2025-14:17
-
-
Several hospitals in Greater Manchester have been placed on lockdown following the synagogue attack in Crumpsall.02 Oct 2025-16:37
-
-
A suspected terrorist who killed two people at a Manchester synagogue has been photographed wearing what appears to be a bulletproof vest and a possible bomb, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph .02 Oct 2025-15:57
-
-
By Tural Tagiyev25 Jun 2024-20:15
-
-
More than 15 police officers have been killed in armed attacks in Russia's Dagestan, the head of the region said early Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.24 Jun 2024-09:03
-