Greece and France always move in same political direction against Azerbaijan, says political scientist

The remarks voiced by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis are not surprising as Athens has always supported Armenia and acted against Azerbaijan both during the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories and in the post-conflict period, political scientist Javid Valiyev told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Greece and Armenia have close cooperation in the military and political fields.

Valiyev emphasized that France and Greece always move in the same political direction against Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“It seems that Greece’s turn has come as France has recently drawn strong criticism for its actions and does not want to remain at the forefront of these processes. The Greek FM’s statement can also be considered a reflection of the positions of both Greece and France, which aim to hinder progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process,” the political scientist added.

