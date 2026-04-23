Stella Maxwell finds love with DJ Anyma as ex Kristen Stewart reflects on coming out

Stella Maxwell finds love with DJ Anyma as ex Kristen Stewart reflects on coming out

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Supermodel Stella Maxwell has found love again following her two-year romance with A-lister Kristen Stewart.

According to TMZ, the Victoria's Secret stunner, 35, is now dating Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri, better known by his stage name Anyma, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The pair 'have been seeing each other for a couple of months now' and things are reportedly 'getting serious' between them. The world-renowned DJ has posted about Maxwell several times on social media, including on Valentine's Day in February.

Anyma was previously in a relationship with indie singer Grimes, who is the mother of three of Elon Musk's 14 children.

As for Maxwell, her former lovers include Stewart and pop star Miley Cyrus. Earlier this year, Stewart said that she was urged to 'hide' her relationships with other women for the sake of her Hollywood career.

The bisexual actress, 36, is now married to female screenwriter Dylan Meyer and has also been in relationships with model Maxwell and French singer Soko.

She officially came out in 2017 during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

During an interview with ABC News Live Prime Time With Linsey Davis, Stewart discussed why she chose to address her sexuality on the sketch show.

'It was less about sharing the details of my relationship and more so acknowledging that there are people that don't get full access to being alive because they're hiding,' she explained.

The Twilight star told how people who she 'loved and trusted' advised her not to be so open about her relationships with women for the benefit of her career.

'I've experienced perspectives [and] I've had conversations with people I've known, loved and trusted and still do, who thought, "Your career would go better if you didn't go outside holding your girlfriend's hand."

'And I was like, "So you want me to live a partial life? And you want me to uphold, perpetuate and sustain a system that excludes people?" And I just can't do that.'Stewart added that it was 'really obvious what's going down' when her romantic life received media coverage before she came out.

'I didn't want to be part of a comic book. But what I didn't want to do was hide from the world we live in,' she continued.

'I want to define it, I want to make it a more open and accepting place. And so I thought it was necessary for me to... I was already holding my girlfriend's hand in public.'

The Twilight actress added, 'None of my relationships have felt guarded because I didn't want people to know me. I want people to know me.

'I felt like they did, so I didn't really need to fill in the blanks. But at that point it felt like a statement that just might unlock other people's doors.'

Stewart and Maxwell split in 2018 after two years of dating, before briefly reconciling in 2019 before ending things for good.

Stewart bounced back with a brief fling with Sara Dinkin, before settling down with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she married in April 2025.

News.Az