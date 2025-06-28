Greece PM appoints new ministers amid EU subsidy scandal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced four new cabinet appointments, following a wave of resignations linked to a corruption scandal involving the misuse of European Union (EU) agricultural subsidies, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Former health minister Thanos Plevris was named Minister of Migration and Asylum, while Harry Theoharis was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister. Yiannis Andrianos and Christos Dermentzopoulos were designated Deputy Ministers for Rural Development and Food, and Digital Governance, respectively. The officials will be sworn in on Monday, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said.

The resignations were triggered by a widening investigation into the alleged mismanagement of EU funds distributed through OPEKEPE, Greece's agency responsible for handling payments under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Five senior officials stepped down on Friday after being implicated in a case file submitted by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) to Greek judicial authorities. The file alleges that between 2019 and 2021, subsidies were fraudulently allocated to ineligible farmers based on falsified documentation.

All five individuals held key posts at the Ministry of Rural Development and Food during the period under investigation.

The scandal further engulfed the ruling New Democracy (ND) party on Saturday, as two party officials resigned after being named in the EPPO case file. Andreas Karasarinis, secretary of ND's agricultural organizations, and Yiannis Troullinos, a member of the party's political committee, both stepped down. Their resignations were swiftly accepted by party leadership.

In response to the allegations and mounting public pressure, the government ordered the suspension of OPEKEPE's operations several weeks ago.

