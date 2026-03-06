Indonesia set to ban social media for under-16s

Under the regulation, users under 16 will face limits on access to several social media platforms, with the measures set to be introduced in stages starting March 28, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The government will “postpone access” to social media for users under 16, the minister said, adding that the phased rollout will continue until all platforms comply with the new rules.

According to the ministry, accounts belonging to users under 16 on digital platforms considered “high risk” will be gradually deactivated. Platforms affected by the measure include TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The government said the regulation is aimed at protecting young internet users from harmful content, contact with strangers, online exploitation, fraud, cyberbullying and excessive internet use.