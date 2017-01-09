Greek opposition leader criticizes government over SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leader of Greek opposition parties Dora Bakoyannis has criticized the government over not privatization of DESFA by SOCAR.

APA-Economics reports citing to Greek media that she said at parliament that the government called DESFA privatization process off: “€ 188 million to be got from SOCAR after DESFA privatization is reflected in 2017 state budget. However, due to inexperience of the economic block of the government, these funds will be not transferred to the budget”.

The MP said that such cases have negative impacts on investing the country’s economy.

News.Az

News.Az