Greek ship hit off Yemen; Crew safe, vessel risks sinking

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 19-member crew of the Greek-owned bulk carrier Magic Seas is safe after the ship was severely damaged in a multi-pronged attack in the Red Sea, reportedly carried out by Houthi militants, the vessel’s operator said on Monday.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was en route from China to Turkiye carrying iron and fertilizers when it came under fire off the southwest coast of Yemen on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Stem Shipping representative Michael Bodouroglou, the ship was targeted over four hours by gunfire, sea drones, rocket-propelled grenades, and missiles.

“This struck us like lightning,” Bodouroglou told Reuters, noting the company received no prior warning. The ship had made a past port call in Israel, but its current voyage had no link to the country.

The crew abandoned the vessel after fires broke out and parts of the ship, including the engine room, were flooded. Electricity was also lost. They were rescued by a passing vessel and are expected to arrive in Djibouti later today. No injuries were reported.

The attack marks the first of its kind in the region since mid-April. It comes amid heightened tensions, with the Houthis targeting Red Sea shipping in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, and Israel resuming retaliatory strikes on Houthi positions for the first time in nearly a month.

News.Az