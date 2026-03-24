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India moves to expand gas pipelines nationwide

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India moves to expand gas pipelines nationwide
Photo: Reuters

India’s government has issued an Essential Commodities Act order to streamline and accelerate the laying and expansion of natural gas pipelines across the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move provides a time-bound framework for the development of gas infrastructure, enabling faster construction and expansion to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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