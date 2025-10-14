Greek strike over labour reforms disrupts transport and public services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek workers staged a nationwide strike on Tuesday, halting ships and train services in protest against planned labour reforms that would extend working hours in the private sector.

The walkout, the second this month by Greece’s largest public and private sector unions, coincides with a parliamentary debate and an upcoming vote on the government’s draft reform bill. Striking workers, including hospital doctors and public broadcasters, are expected to march to parliament at noon (09:00 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The draft legislation would allow employers greater flexibility in extending working hours, managing short-term hires, and adjusting annual leave rules in the private sector. The government argues the reforms will create a more effective and flexible labour market while protecting workers from being fired if they refuse overtime.

However, labour unions contend that the bill undermines workers’ rights, abolishes the eight-hour workday, and diminishes negotiating power in a country where average wages remain low compared with other EU nations.

“Instead of boosting workers’ incomes and reinforcing public services, the government chooses to legislate work for multi-employers and gruelling working hours,” said Greece’s main public and private sector unions, ADEDY and GSEE. Eurostat data shows that Greeks’ purchasing power remains among the lowest in the EU.

