Green Corridor marks new phase in Azerbaijan’s East-West energy connectivity: Presidential aide

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, spoke about the role of the Green Corridor in the country's energy strategy during the panel discussion titled “The Middle Corridor: A New Geopolitical and Economic Lifeline” held as part of the GLOBSEC Forum 2025 in Prague.

Hajiyev said that the Green Corridor initiative is a logical continuation of Azerbaijan’s energy connectivity strategy and represents a new phase in this direction, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s total onshore and offshore renewable energy potential is estimated at 200 gigawatts. Based on this potential, Azerbaijan is working on a submarine cable project under the Black Sea together with Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. Bulgaria has also joined the initiative.

He emphasized that current work on the Green Corridor is progressing in two directions: one through the Black Sea route, and the other via Türkiye and Bulgaria. He added that during COP29, Azerbaijan signed Memorandums of Understanding with Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, on Trans-Caspian renewable energy projects.

Hajiyev underlined that the European Union is in need of new energy sources, and in the context of the digital transition, additional electricity capacities are required. From this perspective, the South Caucasus and Caspian region stand out as both geographically close and reliable partners for Europe.

“Taking all these parameters into account, the Green Corridor can emerge as a new and strategic component of the East-West Corridor,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az