Green Growth Portal poised to help countries enhance their green transition strategies: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Green Growth Portal is poised to assist countries and investors in enhancing their green transition strategies, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Wednesday.

The Green Growth Portal (accessible at https://t.co/nLr2FSq7ch), developed by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan (@MinEconomyAZ) in collaboration with @Harvard University and launched during #COP29 (@COP29_AZ), is poised to assist countries and investors in enhancing their… pic.twitter.com/2mDaKEh6fd — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) November 27, 2024

He pointed out that the portal was developed Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy in collaboration with Harvard University and launched the COP29 climate conference recently held in Baku, News.Az reports.“This interactive tool, designed under the leadership of Professor Ricardo Hausmann, founder and director of Harvard’s Growth Lab, leverages extensive research data on the green value chain,” Minister Jabbarov said in a post on the social media platform X.The minister also stressed that the Green Growth Portal is envisioned to support the establishment of industrial facilities, the creation of new markets, and the identification of development pathways focused on decarbonization.“By enabling countries and businesses to position themselves as suppliers in the decarbonized economy, the portal will foster green growth and significantly contribute to the global effort to reduce emissions,” he added.The Green Growth Portal is accessible at https://growthlab.app/greenplexity

News.Az