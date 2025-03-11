Greenland goes to polls in vote dominated by Trump and independence

Residents of Greenland are going to the polls in a vote that in previous years has drawn little outside attention - but which may prove pivotal for the Arctic territory's future, News.az reports citing BBC.

US President Donald Trump's repeated interest in acquiring Greenland has put it firmly in the spotlight and fuelled the longstanding debate on the island's future ties with Copenhagen.

"There's never been a spotlight like this on Greenland before," says Nauja Bianco, a Danish-Greenlandic policy expert on the Arctic.

Greenland has been controlled by Denmark – nearly 3,000km (1,860 miles) away – for about 300 years. It governs its own domestic affairs, but decisions on foreign and defence policy are made in Copenhagen.

Now, five out of six parties on the ballot favour Greenland's independence from Denmark, differing only on how quickly that should come about.

Voting takes place over 11 hours at 72 polling stations, and ends at 20:00 local time on Tuesday (22:00G).

The debate over independence has been "put on steroids by Trump", says Masaana Egede, editor of Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq.

The island's strategic location and untapped mineral resources have caught the US president's eye. He first floated the idea of buying Greenland during his first term in 2019.

Since taking office again in January, he has reiterated his intention to acquire the territory. Greenland and Denmark's leaders have repeatedly rebuffed his demands.

Addressing the US Congress last week, however, Trump again doubled down. "We need Greenland for national security. One way or the other we're gonna get it," he said, prompting applause and laughter from a number of politicians, including Vice-President JD Vance.

Reuters | Donald Trump again said he wanted the US to get Greenland "one way or another" in his Congress address last week