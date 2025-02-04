Greenland moves to ban anonymous and foreign election donations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, is set to hold an urgent debate on a proposed bill aimed at banning anonymous and foreign donations to political activities.

The bill was tabled by the Greenlandic government, Naalakkersuisut, to “protect Greenland’s political integrity,” according to the text of the proposal, News.Az reports, citing The Local Denmark.

It also states that the proposal should be seen “in light of geopolitical interests in Greenland and the current situation, where representatives of an allied great power have expressed interest in taking over and controlling Greenland.”

The bill comes ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections in Greenland, which must be held no later than April 6th.

If passed on Tuesday – when it is expected to go through all three readings and be voted on – it will apply to political parties as well as their local and youth branches.

The ban will also apply to members of the parliament and their substitutes, as well as individuals running in upcoming elections for parliament, the bill states.

Additionally, the law would prohibit political parties from receiving private donations exceeding 200,000 kroner in total or individual donations over 20,000 kroner.

