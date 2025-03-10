Greenland's premier criticizes Trump for 'disrespect' ahead of election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute B. Egede criticized US President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of disrespecting the people of Greenland and jeopardizing global security.

In an interview with Danish broadcaster DR ahead of what he called a "fateful election," Egede expressed concerns over Trump's leadership and its impact on international stability, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"He does not treat Greenlanders with the respect they deserve. He is unpredictable and creates insecurity," he said.

Greenland will hold a general election on Tuesday, as Trump's threats to take over the island loom large.

"I think that the recent things the American president has been doing means that people don't want to get as close to (the US) as they might have wanted in the past," he added.

"We need to draw a line in the sand and put more effort into (cultivating relations with) the countries that show us respect for the future we want to build," said Egede.

During his address to Congress last Tuesday, Trump expressed confidence that the US will acquire Greenland, saying: "I think we're going to get it – one way or the other."

Trump portrays the annexation as a move toward prosperity and security for Greenland's "incredible people."

He reinforced this message in a Truth Social post early Monday, saying: "We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH."

News.Az