Group of Russia’s Northern Fleet ships holds drills in Barents Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of ships from Russia’s Northern Fleet on a long-range cruise in the Arctic held drills in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"A group of Northern Fleet ships held drills on ensuring Russia’s economic security in the Barents Sea," it said in a statement.According to the press service, the crews also practiced resolving hypothetical crisis situations.

News.Az