Group of Russia’s Northern Fleet ships holds drills in Barents Sea
- 1004749
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/group-of-russias-northern-fleet-ships-holds-drills-in-barents-sea Copied
A group of ships from Russia’s Northern Fleet on a long-range cruise in the Arctic held drills in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service said, News.az reports citing TASS ."A group of Northern Fleet ships held drills on ensuring Russia’s economic security in the Barents Sea," it said in a statement.
According to the press service, the crews also practiced resolving hypothetical crisis situations.