GUAM member states step up efforts to combat human trafficking and illegal migration

The member states of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) held on Thursday the 25th meeting of the GUAM Working Subgroup to discuss increasing their efforts to combat human trafficking and illegal migration, News.Az reports.

The parties exchanged views on amendments to national legislation, the operational situation, and activities of the GUAM Member States in combating human trafficking and illegal migration, including bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the operational situation in the GUAM Member States in combating human trafficking and illegal migration, as well as trends of migration in cases of war or emergency.

The GUAM member states agreed to continue stepping up their efforts to combat human trafficking and illegal migration.

