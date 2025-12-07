Gucci heiress launches ‘UNITY’ bag to benefit Melania Trump initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alexandra Gucci Zarini — the Gucci heiress and founder of the purpose-driven luxury brand AGCF — has launched a new handbag in support of First Lady Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future” initiative, News.Az reports, citing the Fox News Digital.

Zarini’s new "UNITY Bag," is dedicated to supporting the "Fostering the Future" initiative, which is dedicated to providing scholarships and educational opportunities for children in the foster care community.

Zarini’s AGCF, a U.S.-based luxury accessories brand with a mission to protect and empower children, will donate 20% of all proceeds from the "UNITY Bag" to benefit "Fostering the Future," Fox News Digital has learned.

"This tribute to Fostering the Future is the purest expression of everything AGCF stands for," Zarini told Fox News Digital. "Giving back to protect and empower vulnerable children is the highest form of luxury—it is the heart of our brand and AGCF’s reason for being."

Zarini praised the first lady, telling Fox News Digital that "Melania Trump has an extraordinary commitment to children’s well-being."

"I have always admired her quiet yet unwavering devotion to children—especially the foster youth who are so often overlooked," Zarini told Fox News Digital. "Her vision for Fostering the Future is truly inspiring, and it is an extraordinary honor to support her initiative."

President Donald Trump, alongside the first lady, last month signed the "Fostering the Future" executive order, which secures commitments for new educational and employment pathways for youth transitioning out of foster care.

The first lady in September also launched Fostering the Future Together — a global coalition of nations committed to enhancing the well-being of children through the promotion of education, innovation and technology.

AGCF told Fox News Digital that the "UNITY Bag" carries a "quiet yet powerful message of hope and shared vision: that we must come together—in unity for our children—to protect and uplift them toward a brighter future."

The limited edition purse is designed with a gold oval plaque hand-stitched into the interior and engraved with a unique edition number, giving it a quiet hallmark of authenticity and lasting collectability, AGCF said.

The purse is available exclusively at AGCF.com and at the AGCF Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. The purse retails for $2,800.00.

Zarini created AGCF in 2020, and her nonprofit Alexandra Gucci Children’s Foundation, to raise awareness about child abuse.

Zarini, in 2025, won a civil lawsuit against her former stepfather who sexually abused her beginning when she was 6 years old and through early adulthood.

News.Az