Guinea coup leader Doumbouya cleared to run for president

Guinea’s junta leader Mamady Doumbouya has been approved to run in the December 28 presidential election, according to a list released by the Supreme Court. Doumbouya, who seized power in 2021, had previously vowed not to run, but a new constitution approved in September allowed his candidacy.

Several prominent potential challengers, including former President Alpha Conde and ex-Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, are ineligible under new age and residency rules. Doumbouya, running as an independent, could remain in power for another seven years if elected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He will face lesser-known candidates such as Abdoulaye Yero Balde, former education minister, and opposition leader Faya Millimono. Some rejected candidates, including former Prime Minister Lansana Kouyate, plan to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision.

The election, initially part of a two-year transition negotiated with ECOWAS, marks the formal end of Guinea’s transition to civilian rule.

