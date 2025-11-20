22 missing after Russian attack in Western Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 22 people remain missing following a Russian strike on the western city of Ternopil on Wednesday.

Zelensky confirmed that 26 people have died, including three children, as search-and-rescue operations continued overnight. The president provided the update on X, emphasizing ongoing efforts to locate those unaccounted for, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack marks the latest escalation in Russia’s ongoing strikes across Ukraine, highlighting continued civilian risks in western regions previously considered less affected.

News.Az