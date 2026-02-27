Gulf Cartel operative captured at U.S.-Mexico border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican federal forces arrested Antonio Guadalupe "N," aka "El Lexus," an alleged member of the Gulf Cartel, in Tamaulipas near the U.S. border, authorities announced Thursday. The operation also led to the arrest of eight others.

Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced the capture on X and said authorities seized .50-caliber Barrett rifles, rocket launchers and grenades, as well as vehicles and tactical equipment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mexico's Security Cabinet said "El Lexus" was detained Feb. 26 during a joint operation involving Army special forces, the National Guard and the Air Force. Eight other members of the "Operativa Ranger" cell were arrested alongside him.

Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Antonio Guadalupe "N" provided security for José Alfredo "N," known as "El Contador," who authorities identify as the leader of the Los Ciclones faction of the Gulf Cartel. Trevilla said the suspect was also responsible for drug production and trafficking operations bound for the United States.

The Security Cabinet said Antonio Guadalupe "N" was wanted in Mexico and the United States on charges including extortion, kidnapping, arms trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking.

The arrests come amid increased pressure from the United States to intensify actions against Mexican cartels and curb the flow of drugs into U.S. territory.

The operation against the Gulf Cartel took place days after the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who was killed during a security operation in Tapalpa, about 80 miles south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state in western Mexico.

Since February 2025 through Jan. 21, according to the latest report from the Mexican government, the so-called "Northern Border Operation," agreed upon with President Donald Trump to avoid the imposition of tariffs, has led to the arrest of 10,929 people and the seizure of 120.3 tons of drugs, including 603 kilograms of fentanyl.

