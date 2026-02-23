Key events in Mexican operation to capture cartel leader 'El Mencho'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," was captured and killed in a dramatic military raid on Sunday, setting off a wave of retaliatory violence across the country.

Oseguera was the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a major fentanyl supplier to the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Here is a timeline of events as detailed by Mexican officials on Monday:

FEBRUARY 20: TRAILING 'EL MENCHO'

Following a tip-off from a trusted associate of one of Oseguera's romantic partners, who was unnamed, authorities tracked the romantic partner to a facility in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state where Oseguera was staying. Officials have not provided further details on the site.

FEBRUARY 21: PREPARATION FOR RAID

The romantic partner left the facility. Mexican intelligence confirmed that Oseguera remained on-site, protected by his bodyguards.

Mexico's army, backed by National Guard military police, special forces, military aircraft and six helicopters, were sent to the area in a top-secret operation.

A new U.S.-military-led task force specializing in intelligence collection on drug cartels played a role in the raid, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.

FEBRUARY 22: THE OPERATION

Prepared for a siege, Mexican ground forces encircled the area before dawn. Cartel gunmen opened fire but special forces repelled this attack, leaving eight suspected cartel members dead.

Oseguera and his inner circle fled to a cabin complex in a nearby wooded area. Special forces pursued them into the undergrowth, where a second exchange of gunfire took place.

After taking control of the situation, Mexican security forces found Oseguera and two bodyguards injured. A helicopter was called to dispatch them to a nearby medical facility, but Oseguera died during the flight.

By this time, the operation had triggered widespread violent retaliation by cartel members, and the helicopter was unable to land in the Jalisco state capital Guadalajara. It was diverted to Morelia airport in nearby Michoacan state, and Oseguera's body was then transferred to a military plane bound for Mexico City.

