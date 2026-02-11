Gunman storms school in Thailand, takes hostages - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gunman forced his way into a school in Thailand’s Songkhla Province on Wednesday afternoon, injuring several people.

The precise number of those wounded has not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Initial findings indicate that the attacker entered the school grounds shortly before dismissal time.

Following the shooting, the suspect reportedly took a number of students and teachers hostage inside the school building. Many other students remain trapped inside and are unable to leave the premises.

Officers from the Hat Yai Police Station, along with special operations units and rescue teams, have surrounded the school in an effort to contain the situation. Authorities are working to evacuate individuals located in secure areas while coordinating with local administrative officials and relevant agencies to negotiate with the gunman. As of the latest reports, the suspect remains inside and the situation is ongoing.

News.Az