Tumbler Ridge school shooting: What we know so far

Authorities confirmed that a suspected gunman was also found dead at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Police added that investigators do not believe there are any additional suspects involved and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Here is what we know:

What happened in British Columbia?

An attacker killed nine people and injured at least 26 at a high school residence in Tumbler Ridge.

Police, responding to reports of a shooting at about 1:20pm local time (21:20 GMT), found six people dead inside the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. A seventh victim died while being taken to hospital. Officers also found the suspected attacker dead at the school.

Two more victims’ bodies were found at a nearby house, which police believe is connected to the attack.

Authorities described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair”. They said they had identified the attacker but have not yet publicly released the name or confirmed the sex of the suspect.

They did not confirm whether the victims at the school included children.

Darian Quist, a student at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, said an alarm sounded shortly after he arrived in class, announcing a lockdown and instructing students to shut classroom doors.

Quist told Canada’s CBC Radio that students initially remained inside, not knowing what was happening. He said he later began receiving photos from the scene on his phone.

“We got tables and barricaded the doors,” he said, adding that students remained inside for more than two hours until police arrived and escorted them out.