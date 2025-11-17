Yandex metrika counter

Gunmen kill vice principal, kidnap students in Nigerian boarding school

  • World
  • Share
Gunmen kill vice principal, kidnap students in Nigerian boarding school
Photo: Reuters

Armed men stormed a government boarding school in Nigeria’s Kebbi state early Monday, killing the vice principal and abducting several female students, according to a security report and a school official.

The exact number of kidnapped students has not yet been confirmed as authorities continue their investigation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack adds to a series of assaults on schools in northern Nigeria, where armed groups frequently target students for ransom.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      