Gunmen kill vice principal, kidnap students in Nigerian boarding school

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armed men stormed a government boarding school in Nigeria’s Kebbi state early Monday, killing the vice principal and abducting several female students, according to a security report and a school official.

The exact number of kidnapped students has not yet been confirmed as authorities continue their investigation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack adds to a series of assaults on schools in northern Nigeria, where armed groups frequently target students for ransom.

News.Az