Gunshots fired in Armenia's Etchmiadzin: one injured

Gunshots were heard in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

This morning, the local police received an alarm from Vagharshapat Medical Center that it had received a citizen transferred with firearm injuries.

While doctors continue to fight for the injured party’s life, the police have established that the injured was transferred to the hospital from near the cemeteries located in the back of St. Hripsime Church of the city of Etchmiadzin, and a car was found there with several traces of a gunshot, News.am reported.

A criminal case has been instituted under the elements of a particular article of the Criminal Code of Armenia. Police and investigators are establishing the identity of the injured and taking operational intelligence and investigative measures to establish the circumstances of the incident.

