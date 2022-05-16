Guterres suggested that the United States ease restrictions on the export of fertilizers from Russia

UN Secretary General António Guterres is negotiating the return of Russian and Belarusian potash fertilizers to world markets in exchange for the resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing diplomatic sources, News.az reports citing Reuters.

According to the publication, the UN Secretary General asks Moscow not to interfere with the exit of grain cargoes from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, and in return promises to help ease sanctions against fertilizers from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

News.Az