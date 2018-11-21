Guterres, UNSC, US condemn deadly attack on religious gathering in Kabul

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemns the suicide bomb attack on a religious gathering in the Afghan capital of Kabul, his spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. Every effort should be made to bring perpetrators to justice. The Secretary-General extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of Afghanistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement read.

The UN Security Council slammed the attack as well.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the council's press statement read.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said that it was "outraged" by the bombing of a gathering bearing special religious significance. UN human rights teams are currently engaged in investigation.

US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that the US is committed to peace in Afghanistan and also strongly condemns a suicide bomb attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack in Kabul today at a religious gathering," Nauert said on Tuesday. "The United States remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan, and stands by the people of Afghanistan who want peace and a future free from these horrific acts of violence."

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political and humanitarian situation, which had worsened due to the activities of various terrorist groups such as the Daesh and Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

News.Az

