Guy's Hospital in London evacuated after suspected chemical incident

A major London hospital evacuated 150 people on Thursday following a suspected chemical incident.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Guy’s Hospital in Southwark shortly before 9am on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters are responding to reports of a chemical incident at Guy’s Hospital.

“Two fire engines, two Fire Rescue Units, a Command Unit and specialist hazardous materials officers have been sent to the scene. Crews are carrying out operations to ventilate the building.

“Around 150 people have been evacuated from the basement and ground floor levels of the hospital by firefighters and hospital staff.

“The brigade was first called about the incident at 8.49am, with crews from Whitechapel, Dowgate, Euston and surrounding fire stations sent to the scene.”

