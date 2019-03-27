Gyumri school principal arrested in suspicion of bribery, misconduct

+ ↺ − 16 px

The principal of the #27 public school of Armenia's Gyumri has been arrested on suspicion of bribery and misconduct amid an ongoing criminal investigation, the Investigative Committee said in a news release, according to Armenpress.

Ministry of Education and Science officials have uncovered fraud in the paperwork of the school, whereby teachers have received salaries for classes which actually never took place.

A local woman from Gyumri had also reported to law enforcement agencies that the school principal had demanded her to pay nearly 1,000,000 drams in a bribe to arrange her getting employed at the school.

The school principal was arrested on March 26.

News.Az

