Hajiyev: Armenia’s demand to provide Armenian community with privileged rights contradicts all documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s demand on providing the Armenian community with privileged rights after it ethnically cleansed the Azerbaijanis contradicts all documents, Head of the

Hajiyev made the remarks at a meeting of the board of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region with the representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

News.Az

News.Az