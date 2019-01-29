Hajiyev: Armenia’s demand to provide Armenian community with privileged rights contradicts all documents
Armenia’s demand on providing the Armenian community with privileged rights after it ethnically cleansed the Azerbaijanis contradicts all documents, Head of the
Hajiyev made the remarks at a meeting of the board of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region with the representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
News.Az