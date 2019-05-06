Hajiyev: Meeting expected to be held within US-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan and the US have close partnership relations, Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, told Trend News Agency in “Interview with Sahil Karimli”.

Commenting on the Azerbaijan-US relations, he said, "High-level mutual visits play a big role in the development of these relations.”

Speaking about a relatively recent period, Hajiyev first noted US Presidential National Security Adviser John Bolton’s visit to Azerbaijan.

"During the visit, Bolton had broad discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Hajiyev added. “Afterwards, these contacts also continued. Telephone conversations were held. The official representatives of the US Department of State visited Azerbaijan. The visits of the representatives of the US Department of Defense and other similar official visits can be stressed."

“Azerbaijan appreciates the US support rendered during the first years of the state independence,” he said.

"The US support in the exploration of our hydrocarbon resources and their supply to the international markets contributed to strengthening Azerbaijan’s sovereignty during that period,” he said. “Today, bilateral high-level visits and development of political dialogue have great importance for the Azerbaijan-US relations. We appreciate US President Donald Trump’s support for the Southern Gas Corridor project. Thanks to the US support, this project is being implemented in accordance with the planned schedule.”

Hajiyev stressed that the development of bilateral trade and economic relations with the US is one of Azerbaijan’s priorities. "A bilateral meeting is planned to be held within the intergovernmental commission soon,” he said. “Azerbaijani representatives have visited the US, and new visits are being considered."

Hajiyev emphasized that in relations between the two countries, cooperation in the field of security is particularly noteworthy.

"Our countries closely cooperate in this sphere,” he said. “Azerbaijan is an important ally and partner of the US in the fight against terrorism. After the September 11 attacks, Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev made a statement declaring the country's airspace open for operations within the fight against terrorism. Today, US aircraft use Azerbaijan’s territory for transit purposes. The US appreciates Azerbaijan’s support."

Hajiyev added that the positive dynamics of cooperation can be observed both bilaterally and multilaterally. "There are prospects and opportunities for attracting even bigger US investors to the non-oil sector,” he said. “Our US colleagues highly praise the fact that Azerbaijan has the biggest civil air fleet in the region. Most of the orders for national civil air fleet are carried out through Boeing company. Tens of thousands of new jobs were created in the US thanks to the orders of Azerbaijan Airlines through this company.”

“The US companies are directly involved in creating satellites for Azerbaijan,” he added. “Thus, bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial and serves the interests of both countries."

News.Az

News.Az