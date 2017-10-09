Yandex metrika counter

Half of the capital's bus fleet will be renovated

"As a result of the conducted studies it was revealed that bus routes in Baku are duplicated," General Director of the Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers devoted to the results of the socio-economic development of the first nine months of 2017, APA-Economics reports.

According to him, the number of carriers decreased from 157 to 150, and the number of routes from 157 to 150. Karimli said that there was a need to gradually update 50 percent of the bus fleet of the capital.

The general director added that, as in all areas, non-cash payments are introduced in public transport.

News.Az

 


