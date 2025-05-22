Haliburton’s buzzer-beater sparks Pacers’ comeback win over Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton nailed a dramatic buzzer-beater — a long jumper that bounced high off the back rim and dropped in — to tie the game at the end of regulation, setting the stage for the Indiana Pacers' thrilling 138-135 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Knicks led by 14 points with under three minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of 3-pointers, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists. Nesmith finished with 30 points, going 8-for-9 from 3-point range.
The Pacers won a game against Milwaukee in the first round when they trailed by seven points with 40 seconds left in overtime, then stole one from top-seeded Cleveland when they were behind by seven with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.