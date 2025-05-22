Haliburton’s buzzer-beater sparks Pacers’ comeback win over Knicks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tyrese Haliburton nailed a dramatic buzzer-beater — a long jumper that bounced high off the back rim and dropped in — to tie the game at the end of regulation, setting the stage for the Indiana Pacers' thrilling 138-135 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks led by 14 points with under three minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of 3-pointers, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Haliburton then hoped he had won it with another. With the Pacers down two and time running down, he started to lose control of his dribble, regained it and dribbled back out toward the 3-point line. He fired up his jumper and, when it finally fell in, he raced toward the sideline and made a choke signal to the crowd, like Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller did to Spike Lee while leading a Pacers comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

Replay confirmed that Haliburton's toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT. Game 2 is Friday night. Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists. Nesmith finished with 30 points, going 8-for-9 from 3-point range. The Pacers won a game against Milwaukee in the first round when they trailed by seven points with 40 seconds left in overtime, then stole one from top-seeded Cleveland when they were behind by seven with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.

