Hamas as ‘military formation no longer exists’ in Gaza - IDF

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant argued that Hamas has been rendered nonexistent as an organized military force in Gaza after more than 11 months of war, News.Az reports citing  The Times Of Israel .

“Hamas as a military formation no longer exists. Hamas is engaged in guerrilla warfare and we are still fighting Hamas terrorists and pursuing Hamas leadership,” Gallant told foreign journalists.

