Hamas claims to have reached deal with US on Gaza ceasefire framework

Hamas claims to have reached deal with US on Gaza ceasefire framework

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the US Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, on a general framework for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement published on Telegram, the group said the deal would involve the “complete withdrawal of occupation forces” from Gaza, secure the flow of aid into the territory, and establish a “professional committee” to assume control of Gaza’s affairs once the agreement was announced, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The accord would involve Hamas releasing 10 Israeli captives, and an unspecified number of bodies, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, according to the group. The statement did not specify how many Palestinian prisoners would be released.

Hamas added that it was waiting on a final response to the proposed framework.

The announcement comes a day after our report on Tuesday that Hamas and Witkoff had agreed to the draft deal at a meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha. Al Jazeera sources said the deal involved a 60-day ceasefire, and the release of 10 living Israeli captives held in Gaza over two stages.

But an unnamed US official rejected the claim, saying the deal being discussed was “unacceptable”, while Israeli officials said that no Israeli government could accept the terms, according to the Reuters news agency.

News.Az