Hamas confirms death of its Lebanon chief in Israeli airstrike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the headquarters of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Lebanon, Fathi al-Sharif, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the south of the country.

Hamas announced that the strike hit his house located in the Palestinian El Buss refugee camp near the Lebanese city of Tyre, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "His wife, son and daughter were in the house with him. They all died as well," the movement said.This incident follows renewed tensions in the Middle East, which escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel from Gaza. The attack resulted in the deaths of Israeli residents and the capture of over 250 hostages. Hamas stated that the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In response, Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza, carrying out airstrikes on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, before launching a ground offensive in Gaza.

News.Az