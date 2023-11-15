Hamas has agreed to release about 50 hostages - Media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has agreed to release about 50 hostages in Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Noted that Qatari mediators were on Wednesday seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that includes the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire.

The deal, under discussion, which has been coordinated with the U.S., would also see Israel release some Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and increase the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza.

