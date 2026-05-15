Fatah renews confidence in Mahmoud Abbas at 8th conference

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The Palestinian National Liberation Movement Fatah has unanimously re-elected Mahmoud Abbas as Chairman and General Commander during its 8th General Conference held in Ramallah. The announcement came during the opening session of the gathering, which brought together thousands of members to discuss the next stage of the Palestinian political agenda.

The conference opened at the Palestinian presidency headquarters with broad diplomatic and internal participation, involving around 2,580 members. Delegates from Gaza, Cairo, and Beirut joined the proceedings via video link to ensure representation across different regions despite movement and travel restrictions.

News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

Mahmoud Abbas has led Fatah since the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004, while also serving as head of the PLO Executive Committee and President of the State of Palestine. The three-day conference is expected to focus on internal elections aimed at strengthening the movement’s institutions and preparing for future political and national challenges while reaffirming Palestinian national principles.

News.Az