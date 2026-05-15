Trump boards Air Force One, concluding high-stakes China summit

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President Donald Trump has departed Beijing, marking the conclusion of a high-stakes three-day state visit aimed at stabilizing relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The U.S. president received a grand, formal send-off as he boarded Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport. A red carpet lined the tarmac, flanked by crowds waving both American and Chinese flags, while a military band played a ceremonial farewell, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The departure wraps up a whirlwind summit where Trump met face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions yielded progress on a new vision of "constructive strategic stability," with Trump announcing that the two nations had settled multiple long-standing issues and secured critical trade deals. The high-profile meetings focused heavily on easing global tensions, managing geopolitical friction over Taiwan, and addressing maritime stability amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

News.Az