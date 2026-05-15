Hantavirus-hit cruise passenger quarantined on remote Pitcairn Island

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A passenger from the hantavirus-affected MV Hondius cruise ship is currently in quarantine on the remote Pitcairn Island, a volcanic outcrop in the South Pacific famously settled by mutineers from the HMS Bounty, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The woman, a US citizen, traveled across multiple countries to reach the isolated island after disembarking the cruise ship in Saint Helena, according to authorities.

“We can confirm that someone who had contact with a hantavirus-exposed individual is currently isolating on Pitcairn Island, showing no signs of illness,” said a Pitcairn government spokesman.

“We are working closely with the health authorities and the UK Government to manage the situation. The wellbeing of our community remains the top priority.”

It remains unclear how long the woman may be required to stay on Pitcairn Island or how isolation will be managed in relation to the island’s roughly 50 residents in the British overseas territory.

Residents of Pitcairn Island contacted by AFP said they had been instructed not to speak to journalists and to direct all inquiries to government officials.

Reaching Pitcairn Island required significant effort for the American traveler, as the island markets itself as a destination for “adventurous travellers seeking truly remote horizons.”

She reportedly first flew from San Francisco to Tahiti, and then onward to Mangareva in French Polynesia.

From Mangareva, most visitors reach Pitcairn by taking a 32-hour journey aboard cargo ships that travel to the island every few days.

The government of French Polynesia stated that she undertook this journey without informing authorities about her potential exposure to hantavirus.

Authorities have said she will not be permitted to leave the island while she “poses a risk to others.”

The UK government, which oversees Pitcairn as an overseas territory, said the woman is not symptomatic but is being managed under a “precautionary approach.”

Pitcairn Island has only one grocery store, which typically opens three times a week.

The nearest medical facilities are located in French Polynesia, about 1,350 miles (2,170 kilometers) to the northwest, or in New Zealand, around 5,300 kilometers (3,300 miles) to the southwest.

The hantavirus outbreak originated on the cruise ship MV Hondius, where three people died after a rare rat-borne strain spread among passengers, triggering international concern.

Health authorities have emphasized that the broader public health risk from the Andes strain of hantavirus—the only known form capable of human-to-human transmission—is low.

Globally, the death toll from the outbreak remains at three.

There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments available, although health officials stress that the risk is limited and have rejected comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pitcairn Islands were first settled in 1790 by mutinous crew members of the Royal Navy ship HMS Bounty, led by master's mate Fletcher Christian.

The mutiny, in which Captain William Bligh was set adrift, has since been widely documented in books and films.

Today, the population of Pitcairn descends from the original mutineers and their Tahitian companions.

News.Az